AJP Files Poll Malpractice Complaint Over BJP's Alleged Bot Network in Assam

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing the BJP of running an illegal digital network to manipulate voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.
The complaint was submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer in Dispur by AJP secretary Amrit Kumar Khatoniar.
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The AJP's allegations are based on statements made by Jayanta Das, who recently resigned as Vice President of the BJP's Assam state unit.
During a press briefing, Das claimed that a room inside Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati was being used to run a large-scale social media cell — commonly referred to as "Bot Farms" — managing networks of fake accounts across platforms.
The AJP contends that this cell was actively creating bot-driven profiles to shape public opinion, target political opponents, and run coordinated misinformation campaigns.
According to the complaint, the operation went beyond ordinary political messaging. The alleged network was specifically engaged in:
Manufacturing fake accounts to artificially amplify political narratives
Targeting opponents through character attacks and smear campaigns
Spreading misleading content to distort public perception ahead of elections
The AJP argued that such activity directly undermines democratic discourse and the integrity of the electoral process.
Khatoniar stated that the alleged operations may constitute violations under the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — particularly provisions related to impersonation and the deliberate spread of misleading information.
The party also raised concerns that coordinated digital campaigns of this nature could unfairly sway voters, violating the foundational principles of free and fair elections.
The AJP has called for swift and concrete action from authorities. Its key demands include:
A forensic examination and on-site inspection of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan premises
Coordination with Assam Police's cyber cell to identify and shut down fake accounts linked to the alleged network
Legal action against individuals found responsible
Beyond the immediate investigation, the party also pressed for broader regulatory reform — urging that political parties be required to publicly disclose details of their digital operations and campaign funding sources before the Assembly elections.