AJP Files Poll Malpractice Complaint Over BJP's Alleged Bot Network in Assam

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing the BJP of running an illegal digital network to manipulate voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

The complaint was submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer in Dispur by AJP secretary Amrit Kumar Khatoniar.

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