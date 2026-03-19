AJP's Bani Das to Contest Morigaon Seat, Thanks Congress for Alliance Support

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) nominee Bani Das held a press conference in Morigaon on Wednesday after being named the party's candidate for the 54 No. Morigaon constituency, expressing gratitude for the ticket and thanking the Congress party for its cooperation within the opposition alliance.
Das framed the upcoming election as a fight for the future of the state, calling on voters to reject what he described as misrule and communal politics.
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Das acknowledged the role of the Congress party in supporting the opposition alliance's seat-sharing arrangement, describing the cooperation as a sign of unity among forces opposed to the current government.
He said the time had come to act decisively — not just for the present, but for the sake of future generations in Assam.
"We must throw out the communal forces to restore the past in which the people lived a peaceful life. We are united in this fight against communalism and misrule," Das said.