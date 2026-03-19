AJP's Bani Das to Contest Morigaon Seat, Thanks Congress for Alliance Support

Das acknowledged the role of the Congress party in supporting the opposition alliance's seat-sharing arrangement, describing the cooperation as a sign of unity among forces opposed to the current government.

He said the time had come to act decisively — not just for the present, but for the sake of future generations in Assam.

"We must throw out the communal forces to restore the past in which the people lived a peaceful life. We are united in this fight against communalism and misrule," Das said.