AJP Forms 12-Member Election Management Committee Ahead of Assam Polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has constituted a 12-member Election Management Committee to oversee and coordinate the party’s activities for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

In a statement, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the party’s two permanent chief advisers—Basanta Deka and Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya—will serve as advisers to the newly formed committee.

Senior party leader Chandrakanta Das has been appointed chairman of the committee, while Kamal Nayan Choudhury will serve as vice-chairman. Shamsher Singh has been named the chief convenor.

The other convenors of the committee include Chittaranjan Basumatary, Raju Phukan, Amrit Khataniar, Ziaur Rahman, Girin Talukdar, Amitabh Borthakur and Nikhil Bhattacharyya.

Party sources said the committee will be responsible for managing and coordinating the organisation’s election-related strategies, campaign planning and other preparatory activities ahead of the Assembly polls.

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