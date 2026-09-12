AJP launches week-long ‘Zubeen’s Assam’ programme to honour singer’s legacy and ideals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) announced a week-long statewide programme, 'Zubeen's Assam… From Melody to Resolve', to commemorate the life, philosophy and legacy of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The 'Zubeen Garg Smriti Saptah' will be observed across Assam from September 13 to 19, with each day dedicated to a different aspect of Zubeen Garg's life, values and contribution to society.

Speaking to the media while announcing the programme, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the initiative aimed to carry forward Zubeen Garg's ideals, human values, social commitment and vision for Assam among the younger generation.

Gogoi said September 13 would be observed as the Day of Nahor, September 14 as the Day of Humanity, September 15 as the Day of Books, September 16 as the Day of the People, September 17 as the Day of the New, September 18 as the Day of National Resolve and September 19 as Zubeen Day.

On the final day, September 19, the AJP said 101 national volunteers of its Central Committee would travel to Zubeen Khetra to pay tribute to the singer. The AJP also reiterated its demand for justice for Zubeen Garg, stating that justice must be delivered in connection with his killing.

The party demanded that the government expedite the construction of Zubeen Khetra. It also urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds the Information and Public Relations portfolio, to ensure that the government paid tribute to Zubeen Garg on September 19 and gave appropriate media publicity to the programme.

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