Zubeen Garg Case: Court Directs CID to Investigate Publication of Witness Statement

Guwahati: Today, The Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court, Kamrup (M), has directed the Assam CID to investigate how the Section 183 BNSS statement of witness Pratim Lahkar in the Zubeen Garg death case was obtained and published by two media platforms.

The direction was issued by Judge Sharmila Bhuyan after counsel for Zubeen Garg’s widow, Garima Garg Saikia, brought two social media posts to the court’s attention. The posts allegedly contained excerpts from Lahkar’s statement recorded before a magistrate, along with a copy bearing the magistrate’s signature and seal.

Lahkar, listed as PW-118 in the trial, was being cross-examined when the matter was raised. His cross-examination by accused Siddharth Sharma was completed, while the cross-examination by the other accused was deferred due to lack of time.

Special Public Prosecutor Z Kamar submitted that the publication appeared to interfere with the administration of justice and required immediate restraint.

After examining printouts of the posts and viewing them on the mobile phone of the victim’s counsel, the court observed that the conduct of the two media platforms prima facie appeared to directly interfere with the administration of justice.

The court directed the CID to investigate how the statement was obtained and published, submit a detailed report and take action in accordance with law. Screenshots of the posts were ordered to be kept on record.

Meanwhile, the court directed the Inspector General of Prisons to take appropriate action against the Superintendent of Baksa District Jail over disputed documents bearing accused Shyamkanu Mahanta’s signature.

All seven accused were remanded to judicial custody until 14th September. The next hearing is scheduled for 14th September.