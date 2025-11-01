AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi slams govt over silence on Zubeen Garg’s film

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The much-anticipated film ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ the dream project of one of Assam’s most loved artistes, the Late Zubeen Garg, was released across the state on Friday to an overwhelming response from the public. From early morning, cinema halls were packed with fans eager to witness Garg’s final performance, turning every show into a houseful tribute to the legendary icon.

At the Silver Screen Cinema Hall in Bijaynagar under Palasbari LAC, a special screening was attended by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, Joint Secretary Pankaj Lochan Goswami, and several senior party members and well-known figures.

Before the show, the audience paid homage to the departed artiste by observing a brief moment of silence and performing Garg’s timeless song ‘Mayabini.’ A symbolic seat was also left vacant in honour of the Late singer-actor, moving the audience to tears. After watching the film, Lurinjyoti Gogoi launched a strong attack on the Assam Government, accusing it of showing double standards in cultural matters. He said, “When the Chief Minister went to watch The Kashmir Files and even declared leave for government officials to watch it, why is there silence now? Why hasn’t the government declared a holiday or encouraged people to watch ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ the final film of the people’s artiste, Zubeen Garg?” Gogoi further added, “The title of the film, ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ reflects today’s emotion in Assam. Nature itself seems to be mourning. The people of Assam are seeking justice for Zubeen Garg, while the government remains indifferent.” The AJP chief urged people to watch the film and carry forward Zubeen Garg’s ideals, saying, “This movie is not just entertainment — it is an emotion, a legacy, and a call for justice.”

Across Assam, cinema halls echoed with chants of ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg,’ as fans, cultural figures, and political leaders came together to celebrate the life and message of the Late icon.

Also Read: Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Accused in Extortion Case Expelled from AJP, Now with BJP