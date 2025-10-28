Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Accused in Extortion Case Expelled from AJP, Now with BJP

Guwahati: In a recent development, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has come forward to clarify a crucial accusation. He states the man recently accused in an extortion case had been expelled from AJP a long time ago. He dismissed the concerns about the party’s association with the individual.

During the Chhath puja celebration in Khowang, Gogoi conversed with the reporters and assures that the individual has subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). By issuing the clarification, the party aims to distance itself from the accused.

Gogoi further said that the said individual was expelled on account of his wrongdoings. After leaving the party, the man has been an active member of the BJP. He said that the individual’s expulsion from the AJP was due to his involvement in serious offences, including extortion and kidnapping.

A controversy erupted after Rantu Paniphukan, the chief secretary, claimed one of the accused was associated with the BJP. He even produced photographs as evidence to substantiate his claim. However, the situation took a twist when new images surfaced on social media showing the same individual participating in an AJP party meeting, leading to political confusion.

Addressing the issue further, the AJP president accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to divert public attention from real issues and suppressing democratic voices. Upon being asked about the Chief Minister’s recent remark hinting that the Veer Lachit Sena could be banned, Gogoi said such statements were made only to manipulate public emotions.