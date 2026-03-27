AJP Releases Assam Election Manifesto 2026: CAA Repeal, NRC Review, and 'Assam First' Agenda

Guwahati: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has released its Election Manifesto 2026, laying out a 25-point agenda built around its core political philosophy — "Assam First, Always and Forever."

Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi unveiled the document on Wednesday, reiterating that the full implementation of the Assam Accord remains the cornerstone of the party's vision for the state.

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