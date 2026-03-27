AJP Releases Assam Election Manifesto 2026: CAA Repeal, NRC Review, and 'Assam First' Agenda

Guwahati: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has released its Election Manifesto 2026, laying out a 25-point agenda built around its core political philosophy — "Assam First, Always and Forever."
Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi unveiled the document on Wednesday, reiterating that the full implementation of the Assam Accord remains the cornerstone of the party's vision for the state.
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The manifesto opens with some of its most politically charged commitments. The AJP has promised to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam — a demand that has defined regional politics in the state since the legislation was passed.
Alongside this, the party has called for a transparent review of the NRC process, sealing of the India-Bangladesh border, and the preparation of an electoral roll free of illegal immigrants — positions that place the party firmly in the pro-indigenous, anti-infiltration political space.
On the economic front, the AJP has proposed an outcome-based budgeting framework, increased royalties from Assam's natural resources, and greater financial autonomy for the state government.
Land reforms feature prominently in the manifesto, with the party committing to legal protection for indigenous land rights, digitisation of land records, and the creation of a state land bank — measures aimed at addressing one of the most sensitive issues in Assam's political landscape.
The party also outlined plans to stimulate industrial growth through a streamlined clearance system, greater support for small and medium enterprises, and dedicated initiatives to promote youth entrepreneurship.
For the farming community, the AJP has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support prices — a significant commitment — alongside expanded irrigation infrastructure and improved storage and supply chain facilities.
The manifesto devotes specific attention to tea garden workers, calling for fair wages, better healthcare access, and meaningful reforms in labour conditions across Assam's tea estates.
The party has committed to upgrading medical facilities across the state, offering free diagnostics, and expanding access to higher education for deserving students.
On employment, the AJP's manifesto outlines a combination of skill development programmes, recruitment drives, and financial support for startups — targeting Assam's persistent youth unemployment challenge.
The manifesto also covers a broad range of commitments on women's empowerment, environmental protection, and flood management — a perennial concern for a state battered by annual flooding.
The AJP has pledged to improve connectivity across Assam and strengthen law and order, while also promising to protect tribal rights and safeguard the state's cultural identity and heritage.
With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, the AJP is clearly positioning itself as a credible regional alternative to both the BJP and Congress — one that speaks specifically to Assamese identity and indigenous concerns rather than national political narratives.
"Assam's land, language, and heritage" will be protected under an AJP government, the party stated, framing transparent governance as both a promise and a point of distinction from its rivals.