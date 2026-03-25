Bajali Assembly Seat: AGP-BJP Alliance vs AJP in a Contest That Could Go Either Way

A CORRESPONDENT
The Bajali Assembly constituency is shaping up as one of the more closely watched contests in the 2026 Assam Assembly Election, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) both claiming the upper hand ahead of the April 9 poll.
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Dilip Baruah is carrying the AJP's hopes in Bajali. A former Zilla Parishad winner who previously contested as an Independent, Baruah is leaning on his grassroots connect and an established local support base to make his case to voters.
On the other side is Dharmeswar Roy of the AGP, who is contesting with the backing of the AGP-BJP alliance. Roy has expressed confidence that the alliance retains the trust of voters in Bajali and is optimistic heading into polling day.
Political observers note that both candidates command considerable support in the constituency, leaving the contest evenly poised at this stage.
Crucially, a significant section of Bajali's electorate has yet to publicly signal its preference. These undecided — or "silent" — voters are widely expected to play a decisive role in determining the final outcome.