AJP Suspects "Hidden Political Agenda" Behind Delimitation, Demands Assam Accord Clause 6 Implementation

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has voiced serious concern over the ongoing constituency delimitation exercise, alleging that while the process is constitutionally necessary, it may be driven by a "hidden political agenda" that could marginalise smaller states like Assam at the national level.
In a joint statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the party does not oppose delimitation in principle, but suspects the BJP-led central government may be using it to consolidate the parliamentary dominance of Hindi-speaking states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The leaders warned that such a move could create a dangerous imbalance of political power at the national level, with smaller states increasingly sidelined in Parliament.
They also raised concerns over what they described as growing linguistic and cultural influence from migrants of Hindi-speaking regions within Assam itself, arguing that this trend is altering the demographic and political character of the state.
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The AJP statement alleged that in several Assam constituencies, candidates originally from states like Bihar and Rajasthan have contested elections without adequate knowledge of the Assamese language or an understanding of local socio-cultural values.
The party also criticised the previous delimitation exercise in Assam, claiming it was carried out under the influence of state minister Ashok Singhal in a manner that, according to AJP, undermined the political rights of indigenous communities.
The AJP outlined a series of demands to protect indigenous interests in Assam.
The party called for a clear roadmap to counter political influence from outside the state and demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the committee headed by Biplab Kumar Sharma under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which provides constitutional safeguards for the Assamese people.
It also stressed the need for legal measures to preserve the political representation and dominance of indigenous Assamese communities in state politics.
In a particularly pointed proposal, the AJP demanded that candidates contesting elections in Assam must demonstrate a working knowledge of the Assamese language and furnish valid proof of citizenship as defined under the Assam Accord.
The AJP reiterated its firm opposition to what it called the use of Assam as a "political playground" for leaders from other states, asserting its unwavering commitment to protecting the identity, rights, and political future of the indigenous population of Assam.