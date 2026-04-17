AJP Suspects "Hidden Political Agenda" Behind Delimitation, Demands Assam Accord Clause 6 Implementation

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has voiced serious concern over the ongoing constituency delimitation exercise, alleging that while the process is constitutionally necessary, it may be driven by a "hidden political agenda" that could marginalise smaller states like Assam at the national level.

In a joint statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the party does not oppose delimitation in principle, but suspects the BJP-led central government may be using it to consolidate the parliamentary dominance of Hindi-speaking states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Concerns Over Power Imbalance and Cultural Influence

The leaders warned that such a move could create a dangerous imbalance of political power at the national level, with smaller states increasingly sidelined in Parliament.

They also raised concerns over what they described as growing linguistic and cultural influence from migrants of Hindi-speaking regions within Assam itself, arguing that this trend is altering the demographic and political character of the state.

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