Zubeen case: Delay in forming fast-track court worries Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led state government, claiming there is a lack of sincerity in ensuring justice in the death of popular artiste Zubeen Garg. Addressing to the media, AJP leaders questioned the delay in constituting a fast-track court and alleged that the government is merely prolonging the legal process with “date after date”.

Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi outlined the timeline following Zubeen Garg’s death on September 19, 2025.

Gogoi said that more than two months have passed since that announcement, yet no fast-track court has been constituted. He questioned whether the delay indicates that the government does not genuinely want justice to be delivered.

The AJP also raised concerns over the alleged lack of engagement from top political leaders. Gogoi said that neither the Prime Minister nor the Union Home Minister mentioned Zubeen Garg during their visits to Assam after his death, nor did they visit the memorial site. He further alleged that the Chief Minister has not visited the site since the last rites and did not attend screenings of Garg’s final film. AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan alleged that the government lacked seriousness from the beginning. He questioned why the case was handed to the state CID instead of a national agency, given that the incident occurred outside the country.

Also Read: Assam: Priyanka Gandhi visits Zubeen Kshetra, slams CM's Politics