AJP Thanks Assam Voters, Accuses Ruling Side of Intimidation on Poll Day

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has extended its gratitude to voters across the state for their participation in the Assembly elections held on Thursday, while also levelling serious allegations of intimidation and inducement against the ruling side.
In a press statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan praised voters for coming out fearlessly despite what the party described as a charged and threatening atmosphere on polling day.
Also Read: AJP’s show of strength shakes AGP in Bajali
The AJP leaders acknowledged the efforts of polling officials and personnel involved in conducting the election, while asserting that certain sections of the ruling side had attempted to create an atmosphere of fear, violence, and inducement to influence voters.
Despite these alleged tactics, voters turned out in large numbers — a fact the AJP said reflects the people's deep and unwavering faith in democracy.
"The Assam Jatiya Parishad would like to state clearly that those currently in power are not in favour of strengthening democracy. Attempts to intimidate voters, offer inducements, and resort to violence only show that the ruling forces fear the people's mandate. However, the people of Assam have not bowed before such tactics," Gogoi and Bhuyan said in their joint statement.
The AJP framed the strong voter turnout as a direct and conscious rejection of intimidation — and as a clear signal that the people of Assam are determined to protect democratic values regardless of pressure from those in authority.
The party said it sees the day's participation as a mandate in itself, with the actual results to be declared on May 4.