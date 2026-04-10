AJP Thanks Assam Voters, Accuses Ruling Side of Intimidation on Poll Day

The AJP leaders acknowledged the efforts of polling officials and personnel involved in conducting the election, while asserting that certain sections of the ruling side had attempted to create an atmosphere of fear, violence, and inducement to influence voters.

Despite these alleged tactics, voters turned out in large numbers — a fact the AJP said reflects the people's deep and unwavering faith in democracy.

"The Assam Jatiya Parishad would like to state clearly that those currently in power are not in favour of strengthening democracy. Attempts to intimidate voters, offer inducements, and resort to violence only show that the ruling forces fear the people's mandate. However, the people of Assam have not bowed before such tactics," Gogoi and Bhuyan said in their joint statement.