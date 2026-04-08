AJP’s show of strength shakes AGP in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a major show of strength, AJP candidate Dilip Baruah drew thousands of supporters to a massive rally in Bajali, highlighting growing public support ahead of the election.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across the constituency, reflecting increasing momentum in favour of the AJP. Addressing the gathering, Baruah focused on regional development, clean governance, and the importance of empowering local leadership, striking a chord with the audience.

The large turnout is being viewed as a significant boost to the AJP campaign, with many political observers noting that such public response indicates rising confidence among voters.

The electoral contest in Bajali is shaping up as a direct fight between AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy and AJP's Dilip Baruah.

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