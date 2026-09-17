AJP to Mark ‘Zubeen Divas’ with Day-Long Tribute to Iconic Assamese Artist

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will observe 'Zubeen Divas' on Thursday with a day-long programme highlighting the music, ideals, philosophy, thoughts and social responsibility of iconic Assamese artist Zubeen Garg.

The programme, organised as part of the party's ongoing 'Zubeen Garg Smriti Saptah', will begin at 1 pm at the PWD Convention Centre in Dispur.

In a statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the central theme would be 'Zubeenor Axom - Suror Pora Sankalapaloi'.

The programme will feature 'Yuva Sankalp', focusing on various aspects of Zubeen Garg's personality and worldview, including his music, poetry, love for nature, free-thinking spirit, human values, social responsibility, Assamese nationalism and his vision of a harmonious Assam without communalism.

Speakers at the session will include students Samriddha Rag Saikia, Maitreya Ahom and Nistha Borgohain, law student Agastya Kashyap and Gauhati University research scholar Tridib Bhagabati.

Songs of Zubeen Garg will be performed in various indigenous community languages. Padma Shri awardee Pakhila Lekthepi, Manas Robin, Rakesh Riyan, Jutimala Buragohain, Panchuna Rabha, Surekha Chhetri, Kamalika Kashyap, Nipon Basumatary and Calling Nitom will present musical performances.

The event will also feature live painting by Robin Bor and Marshall Baruah and poetry recitations of Zubeen Garg's works by Ashravika Bora, Nikhil Bhattacharya and Mousumi Sarma.

The AJP will felicitate Dalimi Lahon Gogoi, a weaver from Khowang; Bishal Kalita, founder of Melody Audio House in Hatigaon; and Raju Riyaz, a hairstyling expert from Jonali in Guwahati, for their association with Zubeen Garg.

The programme will conclude with 100 artistes performing Zubeen Garg's 'Mayabini Rati'r Bukut'.

Also Read: Meeting Held at Rabindra Bhawan to Discuss about Three-Day Zubeen Divas