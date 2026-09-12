Meeting Held at Rabindra Bhawan to Discuss about Three-Day Zubeen Divas

Guwahati: Today, a meeting was held at Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati to discuss preparations for the upcoming three-day Zubeen Divas celebrations, which are set to be organised by the Assam government at “Zubeen Kshetra”.

The meeting was attended by Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with several of the late singer’s close associates and colleagues, including Rajesh Bhuyan, Partha Goswami and Jayanta Kakati.

A team from the state government’s Directorate of Cultural Affairs also participated in the discussions, which focused on planning and coordinating arrangements for the proposed celebrations.

Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das was present at the meeting along with officials from the Public Works Department. Discussions covered preparations related to the venue, infrastructure, cultural programmes and other logistical arrangements for the event.

The meeting forms part of the ongoing coordination between government officials, members of Zubeen Garg’s family and his close associates ahead of the celebrations.

The three-day programme is expected to be held at Zubeen Kshetra, with further discussions likely to take place in the coming days to finalise the detailed schedule and other arrangements for the event.