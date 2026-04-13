AJP's Kunki Chowdhury Appears at Panbazar Police Station After Summons Over Alleged MCC Violations

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury appeared at Panbazar Police Station on Sunday after receiving a police summons in connection with alleged violations of election norms during polling in the Guwahati Central constituency on April 9.

Police had issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing Chowdhury to present herself for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

What the Allegations Say

According to investigators, the case centres on several alleged violations committed during and around the polling day silence period.

Authorities alleged that a political associate linked to Chowdhury was present during the restricted period, and that the candidate entered a polling station accompanied by a group and interacted with voters in a manner that could have influenced the electoral process.

Police also examined allegations relating to vehicles connected to the candidate being found within restricted zones near polling booths, unauthorised entry of security personnel into polling premises, and purported digital outreach activity during the silence period — with video material cited as part of the evidence collected.

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