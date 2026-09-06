AJYCP Honours Teachers across Assam on Teachers’ Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) organised a statewide felicitation programme on Teachers’ Day to honour educators for their contribution to the field of education and society.

As part of the initiative, each regional committee of the organisation felicitated between five and ten teachers from their respective areas who have made significant contributions to education.

The programme was organised to express respect and gratitude towards teachers for their role in nation and society building. The organisation said teachers are not merely educators in classrooms but among the key architects of the future generation and the “silent builders” of society.

According to AJYCP, teachers play a crucial role not only in imparting knowledge but also in nurturing values such as morality, discipline, social responsibility and a sense of duty towards society and the nation.

The organisation said the dedication, ideals and guidance of teachers can shape the lives of students and contribute to building a healthy, aware and progressive society.

Through the statewide felicitation programme, AJYCP’s regional committees honoured exemplary teachers in their respective areas and acknowledged their selfless service and sacrifices.

The organisation said the initiative aimed to provide social recognition to the contribution of teachers while strengthening a culture of respect and appreciation for the teaching community among the younger generation.

AJYCP also appealed to people from all sections of society to come forward collectively to strengthen the educational environment and support the holistic development of students.

Also Read: Bokakhat Administration Honours Five Retired Teachers on 65th Teachers’ Day