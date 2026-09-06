Bokakhat Administration Honours Five Retired Teachers on 65th Teachers’ Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of the 65th Teachers' Day on Saturday, five retired senior teachers were felicitated by the Bokakhat co-district administration and the Block Elementary Education Officer, West Block, Bokakhat, under the Assam Governor's Senior Teachers' Honour Scheme, 2006.

Dharmeswar Hazarika of Bordihingia village in Kamargaon, Renu Devi of Bochagaon, Kaziranga, Kanak Moran of Bokakhat town, Sonaram Barik of Nikori Bartal, and Prabhat Bordoloi of Bochagaon, Kaziranga, were those who were honoured.

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