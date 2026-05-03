AJYCP protests hike in prices of essentials, commercial LPG in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has strongly protested against the continuous rise in prices of essential commodities in Assam, along with the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices.

Representing the concerns of common people facing severe hardship after the election season, the organization, following directions from its central committee, submitted memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister of India through district and sub-divisional commissioners across Assam on Saturday.

According to the memorandum, prices of essential household items such as rice, pulses, flour, maida, onions, and even packaged goods like biscuits have increased abnormally in recent days. Alongside this, the rise in prices and shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has created serious difficulties for small and medium hotel and restaurant businesses.

AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan alleged that the state Food and Civil Supplies Department has maintained a “mysterious silence” over this sensitive issue.

The organization also sharply criticized the government, claiming that ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP-led government had made false promises to control inflation to secure votes. However, soon after the completion of the polling process, prices of essential commodities reportedly began rising, pushing the public into deeper financial distress.

Through the memorandum sent to the Prime Minister, AJYCP demanded immediate intervention to curb the rising prices of daily essentials and provide relief to the general public. The organization warned that if prompt action is not taken, it will be compelled to launch a more aggressive agitation against the government in the coming days.

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