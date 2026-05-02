Commercial LPG price surge squeezes Guwahati’s hospitality sector

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A sharp increase in commercial LPG prices has begun to impact the hospitality sector in Guwahati, with hotel and restaurant owners struggling to cope with rising operational costs.

Business owners say the steep hike in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders—now retailing at Rs 3,293 per cylinder— has significantly reduced their profit margins. Several business owners have reported a significant increase in kitchen operating costs following the recent price revision, placing them in a challenging situation.

The situation has raised concerns that food prices may soon increase, as several eateries consider revising their menus to offset the growing expenses.

Sindhu Barma, a local eatery owner, said, “We won’t raise prices immediately, but we may have to do it gradually. It’s becoming difficult to manage as the cost of essential items is already rising, and now commercial LPG prices have also gone up. I just hope customers understand if prices increase. I would rather not raise rates, but I feel compelled; I have a family to support.”

Echoing similar concerns, Rakesh Das, who runs a small roadside restaurant in the city, said, “We are already dealing with higher prices of vegetables, oil, and other essentials. Now with LPG becoming so expensive, it’s almost impossible to maintain the same rates. If the trend continues, we will have no option but to increase prices.”

Another eatery owner, Anjali Sharma, added, “Customers often don’t realise how much fuel costs affect our daily operations. Even a small hike makes a big difference for small businesses like ours. We are trying to absorb the cost for now, but it cannot continue for long.”

On Friday, Guwahati witnessed a sharp jump in commercial LPG prices in line with the nationwide hike. Prices of smaller cylinders have also increased, with the 5 kg LPG cylinder rising by Rs 262—from Rs 607 to Rs 869.

Data from the past year indicates a gradual rise in domestic LPG prices, which have increased by Rs 60 between June 2025 and May 2026, with the steepest hike recorded in March of this year. Commercial LPG prices, however, have fluctuated, with the latest increase marking the sharpest surge recently. This month recorded the biggest jump of Rs 994, while July 2025 saw the steepest decline of Rs 56.

The sudden rise in LPG prices is being linked to ongoing global tensions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, which have disrupted fuel supply chains and driven up costs.

As the pressure mounts, both business owners and consumers may soon feel the ripple effects, with dining out in the city likely to become more expensive in the coming weeks.

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