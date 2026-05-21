AJYCP Slams Fuel and Essential Price Hike in Assam, Demands Government Action on Inflation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has strongly protested against the recent hike in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, life-saving medicines, and other essential commodities across Assam and the country. The organization alleged that the government has imposed an unbearable financial burden on the common people soon after the completion of elections in five states.

Demanding immediate measures to control inflation, district committees of AJYCP across Assam, under the direction of the central committee, submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister through respective District Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers on Wednesday.

AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan said it was unfortunate that the government waited until the elections were over to increase prices without considering the economic condition of ordinary citizens.

The leaders stated that although the government may attribute the price rise to the conflict in the Middle East, the country's economy had already been facing serious difficulties long before the current tensions. They alleged that during the tenure of the present government, the value of the Indian rupee has weakened significantly against the US dollar and the country has been pushed deeper into debt.

The organization further accused the BJP-led central government of promoting "false development narratives" while allegedly working in the interests of a few large corporate groups. AJYCP also criticized what it described as excessive government spending on populist schemes, cash benefits aimed at influencing voters and large-scale borrowing for political gains.

The student body alleged that the previous Assam government had emptied the state treasury and that the newly re-elected government has now burdened the public through rising prices. AJYCP asserted that the abnormal increase in the prices of essential commodities is unacceptable for the people of Assam.

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