India’s Power Demand Hits New All-Time High for Third Day as Heatwave Fuels AC Use

New Delhi: India’s electricity demand touched a fresh all-time high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions across several parts of the country pushed up the use of air-conditioners, coolers and other electrical appliances in homes and commercial establishments.

According to the Union Power Ministry, peak power demand during solar hours reached 265.44 GW at 3:45 pm and was fully met without any shortage in supply. The latest figure surpassed Monday’s previous record of 260.45 GW recorded at 3:40 pm. Earlier, on May 18, the country had registered a peak demand of 257.37 GW.

The ministry also said non-solar peak demand hit a record 247.21 GW at 10:29 pm on May 18, marking the highest-ever electricity requirement during non-solar hours.

Officials said the country’s electricity supply position remains stable despite the surge in consumption, with adequate generation capacity and fuel stocks available to meet summer demand. The Power Ministry stated that robust systems are in place to manage the seasonal rise in electricity consumption.

Separately, the Coal Ministry said thermal power plants currently hold 50.9 million tonnes of coal stock. In addition, around 123 million tonnes of coal are available at mines operated by Coal India Limited, while captive mines hold another 16 million tonnes. The ministry said coal supplies are being maintained smoothly with logistical support from the railways.

The rise in electricity demand comes amid forecasts of continued above-normal temperatures in several regions. Minister of State Jitendra Singh urged people not to panic over heatwave predictions and advised citizens to follow basic precautions during the summer season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), above-normal temperatures are likely across parts of southern India, the northeast and northwest regions during May. The weather office said heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with these areas likely to witness two to four more heatwave days than normal. (IANS)

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