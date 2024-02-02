AJYCPA urges Assam Governor to review SC/ST promotion policy

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A six-member delegation of the Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom (AJYCPA), met the Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhawan today and submitted a memorandum urging him to review the government’s policy of reservation in promotion for SC and ST with consequential seniority group service under the state government.

Speaking to the media, AJYCPA president Rubul Das said, “An office memorandum issued on January 18, 2023, withdrew the provisions of consequential seniority in services of group-A posts for SC and ST incumbents. The circular said that this office memorandum was prepared and implemented based on a judgement and order of the high court (WP-C/5005/2016). However, the state government followed the first part of the high court order, ignoring an important part: ‘However, while implanting/adopting/changing such policies, due process of law needs to be followed, including the dicta in M. Nagraj (supra) clarified in Jarnail Singh (supra).”

The parishad requested the governor review the government’s policy of reservation in promotion for SC and ST with consequential seniority group service under the state government. The governor assured the delegation of taking up the issue with the state government.