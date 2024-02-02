Development of NE is crucial for India’s development, says Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Guwahati: State Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the development of the Northeast is crucial for India’s development. He further said that preservation of cultural traditions of the communities of this region is important for internal security, as the Northeastern Corridor is important strategically not only for India but also for maintaining peace and tranquilly in the entire Southeast Asia. Thus, encouraging leaders who are protecting indigenous faiths is a very important service to the nation.

The governor was speaking at the 27th Foundation Day of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture on Wednesday. The honourable governor also presented the VKIC SANMAAN, 2024, annually offered by the institute to distinguished individuals who contribute towards the promotion and protection of the Indigenous Faith of Northeast India.

This year, Thunbui Zeliang, Joint Secretary of the Zeliangrong Heraka Association from Nagaland, was the VKIC Sanmanee.

Lt. Gen. (retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, was the guest of honour at the function. Lt. Kalita said, “Time has come where it is India first and later tribal identity. Peace and stability in the region cannot take place without harnessing human resources, harvesting natural resources, fostering sustainable development, and promoting tourism.” Renowned handloom weaver Padma Shri Hemaprova Chutia was also felicitated at the event. The audience enjoyed a Jaintia community ritual presentation and exhibition of the sacred cloth woven by Hemoprova Chutia.

Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture (VKIC) is a Cultural Studies Project of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari dedicated to Uttar Poorva Bharat with its motto, Culture Nurtures Unity. VKIC is headquartered in Guwahati, with its two chapters in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, respectively. It also has a dedicated publication with over 25 titles, a press release said.