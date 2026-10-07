Akhil Gogoi Sets October 8 Deadline for Flood Relief, Warns of Massive Protest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi's indefinite sit-in at the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) premises crossed 100 hours on Tuesday, as he accused the Government of failing to understand the suffering of flood-affected people in Upper Assam.

Speaking at the protest site, Gogoi said, "We will wait till 7 PM on Wednesday. If there is no outcome, a massive democratic protest will begin from the 8th," Gogoi said. Gogoi said his five main demands included the immediate disbursement of the Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 flood relief amounts announced by the Chief Minister within 24 and 48 hours, respectively.

He demanded Rs 10 lakh for every affected family by October 31 and sought a CBI inquiry into the reasons behind what he described as the century's most severe disaster in Upper Assam.

He also demanded that flood-affected families not yet covered under the Orunodoi scheme be included and that the assistance be doubled to Rs 2,500. He further sought funds to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the disaster, including schools, namghars, mosques, temples, churches, roads and embankments.

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