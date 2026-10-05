CM accuses Akhil Gogoi of staging agitation to claim credit for flood relief funds

‘Where is CJP in Assam?’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reacting sharply to MLA Akhil Gogoi’s recent agitation demanding the release of funds for the flood-affected families in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the government would delay the release of the funds since the MLA is staging an agitation.

The Chief Minister said, “Akhil Gogoi had a lengthy conversation with me over the telephone seven days ago. He asked me directly, “Dada, how much compensation will the flood-hit families receive? I made him aware of the details. I shouldn’t have shared the details with him. He is now staging a strike solely to claim credit for the funds designated for the flood-affected individuals. He will say the funds are the outcome of his agitation. Therefore, we need to delay the release of the funds. I told him that the prime minister would release Rs 1,200 crore and the government would compensate 55,000 families. He heard everything with patience and then sat for the strike. The people of Sivasagar and Charaideo haven’t staged agitation, as they have full faith in the government. Only Akhil Gogoi and another person are playing such politics.”

On the leaders’ CJP visiting schools in Assam, the Chief Minister said, “If they have anything to say, they should mention both the positive and the negative sides. They discovered that the toilet at a school was dirty. The government constructs toilet blocks for school. It’s the school managing committee that needs to keep the school’s toilet block clean, not the chief minister. If anyone points out a school without its toilet block, I shall erect one within ten days. They are here to blame the Assam government. We have built 1,100 schools in the state with Rs 8,000 crore. Where is the CJP in Assam?”

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Begins Indefinite Strike Over Pending Assam Flood Relief