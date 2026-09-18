Akhil Gogoi Stages Hunger Strike in Guwahati, Demands Higher Flood Relief for Upper Assam Victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi staged a day-long hunger strike at Ganesh Mandir Udyan in Ganeshguri on Thursday, demanding enhanced compensation and relief for people affected by the recent floods in three Upper Assam districts.

Gogoi had initially planned to hold the protest near a flyover in Dispur, but shifted the venue after the police administration did not grant permission for the proposed location. The protest began in the morning and was scheduled to continue until 4 pm.

Gogoi demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for every family that lost its home or property in the floods, along with compensation for affected business establishments. He also sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for each flood-affected family.

The Raijor Dal leader accused the Assam government and the Centre of failing to provide an adequate response to the devastation caused by the floods. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not visited the affected areas or assessed the situation in remote parts of Upper Assam despite promises made during election campaigns.

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