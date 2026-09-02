ALA Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass Attends Key Meetings in Parliament House

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass attended a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed issues related to the democratic system, policies and procedures. Preparations and other matters concerning the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, scheduled to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, were also discussed.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Speakers of various State Legislative Assemblies, senior secretaries of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and senior officials from various Union ministries attended the meeting.

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