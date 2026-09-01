Assam Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass pays courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday and exchanged views on parliamentary affairs and traditions. The meeting took place as a courtesy call by Dass following his assumption of office as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The two Speakers also exchanged views on various aspects of parliamentary affairs and practices.

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