Alcheringa 2024: Singer Armaan Malik Headlines on Day 2

Guwahati: Alcheringa 2024, the cultural extravaganza hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, continued to captivate audiences on its second day with a series of electrifying events, remarkable competitions, and sensational performances.

The 28th edition of IIT’s annual event on Day 2 witnessed the introduction of new and exciting competitions, including BeatBash and Rap Battle, adding a fresh and dynamic dimension to the cultural festivities. These competitions showcased the incredible talent and creativity of participants, drawing immense enthusiasm from the audience.

During the daytime, Alcheringa 2024 presented two pro shows that left attendees in awe. Italian female artist Assurditè graced the stage, delivering a mesmerizing performance that transcended cultural boundaries. Following her act, DJ Roy took control of the decks, setting the crowd on fire with his infectious beats, creating an atmosphere of pure euphoria. As the sun set, anticipation reached its peak for the much-anticipated Crescendo Night, touted as the most awaited night in the entire North East India.

The highlight of the night was the breathtaking performance by the renowned and immensely popular singer, Armaan Malik. The soulful tunes and charismatic stage presence of Armaan Malik captivated the audience, creating an unforgettable experience for the 45,000 people who attended. The Crescendo Night of Alcheringa 2024 has now become a historic moment, marking its place as one of the most successful and memorable events in the cultural landscape of the region. The overwhelming response from the audience showcased the festival’s ability to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and create an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

Alcheringa 2024 continues to be a beacon of creativity, talent, and cultural exchange, reinforcing its position as one of the premier cultural festivals in India. The organizers express their gratitude to the performers, participants, and the enthusiastic audience for making Day 2 an exceptional success. As the festival progresses, Alcheringa promises even more excitement, entertainment, and cultural immersion for the days to come. The Media and Outreach Head for Alcheringa 2024, Lakshya Kohli said that on the second day of Alcheringa, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement and anticipation as multiple events unfolded throughout the day. The crescendo night lived up to its expectations, delivering a memorable experience for all. Armaan Malik, a renowned artist, took the stage as the headlining performer. The crowd erupted in cheers as he graced the event, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated throughout the venue, said a press release.

