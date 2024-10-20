All Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition Announced in State

Guwahati: To commemorate the upcoming death anniversary of legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika, Noonmati Refinery Township Sector I is organizing an All Assam Level Bhupendra Sangeet Singing Competition.

The competition will feature two age categories. One is junior (Below 15 years) and the other is senior (Above 15 years). Aspiring singers from across the state are invited to participate and pay tribute to the legendary musician’s legacy, stated a press release.

