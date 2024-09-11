‘Need for research-based study of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s works’: Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta

SIVASAGAR: Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, president of the Sibsagar Press Club and Principal of Gargaon College, emphasized the need for an intellectual analysis and research-based study of the works and compositions of the legendary musician and Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Speaking at the 98th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary musician, held at the Sivasagar Yuvadal Auditorium, Dr Mahanta emphasized that every Assamese should preserve and practice the words, music, and rhythms of Hazarika’s songs.

Dr Mahanta reflected on Hazarika’s lifelong dedication to the Assamese community, noting that he worked tirelessly for the people of Assam. Through his music, Dr Bhupen Hazarika introduced Assam and its culture to the global stage. Hence, the Assamese community must keep his memory alive.

The event also featured a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by notable individuals such as Dr Zehiruddin Khan, senior journalist MI Bora, Bakul Barua Thakur.

In the evening, a cultural event titled “Sudhasandhya,” was organized in memory of late Ratan Saikia and featured performances by artists such as Gaurishankar Bora, Jantumoni Saikia Das, Mili Doullah.

Popular singer Mahendra Hazarika also performed some of Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic songs and shared memories of his association with the maestro.

