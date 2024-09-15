All Assam Chutia Students’ Union Demands ST Status, Threatens Protest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and autonomy for the Chutia community and announced an schedule for a series of agitation today.

Addressing the media today, the union’s general secretary, Raju Chutia, alleged that the government has cheated the Chutia community by not granting them ST status, a long-standing demand. He warned that if their demands are not met, the state government will face consequences in the 2026 Assembly election.

The Chutia tribe, along with five other ethnic tribes, has been demanding ST status for a long time. However, the central and state governments have failed to fulfil their promises, prompting the union to continue protesting until their demands are met, he said.

The union announced a series of protests across Assam.

A sit-in strike in every district headquarters on September 20, a dharna programme in every district headquarters on September 30, burning effigy of the government on October 14, a mass congregation in Golaghat on October 22, Dhemaji on October 28, Jorhat on November 11, and Dibrugarh on November 18.

The general secretary emphasized that the union will not rest until their demands are fulfilled.

