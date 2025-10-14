All Assam Cooperative Officers’ Association Elects New Executive Committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The General Assembly of the All Assam Cooperative Officers’ Association (AACOA) took place on October 11 at Muktijujaru Bhawan, Rupnagar here, with enthusiastic participation from members across the state. The session was inaugurated by Dwipen Sarma, President of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, who highlighted the crucial role of cooperative officers in promoting grassroots development and strengthening Assam’s cooperative movement.

