All Assam Gazetted cooperative officers’ body formed in state

Guwahati: Following the resignation of the office bearers of the All Assam Cooperative Officers’ Association (AACOA), which accepted the blame for several problems on August 18, 2023, a new organization named All Assam Gazetted Cooperative Officers’ Association (AAGCOA) was formed after an online meeting on December 25, 2023.

The organisation has B.K. Agarwala as its president and Dr. Nasiruddin Rahman as its general secretary.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Gears Up for Key Discussion on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)