All Assam Cooperative Officers' Association Elects New Executive Committee

GUWAHATI: The General Assembly of the All Assam Cooperative Officers' Association (AACOA) was held recently at Muktijujaru Bhawan, Rupnagar here. The session was inaugurated by Dwipen Sarma, president of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad.

During the meeting, a Central Executive Committee comprising 21 members was unanimously formed, with Biswajit Chakravarty as president, Gautam Saikia as vice president and Mrinal Saikia as secretary and Dipankar Sarma as assistant secretary for a term of two years.

In his address, the president Biswajit Chakravarty expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the delegates for their active participation in making the event a grand success, and sought the continued cooperation and collective effort of all members to strengthen the Association in the days to come, stated a press release.

