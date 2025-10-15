Guwahati

Assam: Manabendra Dev Ray Promoted to Secretary Rank

GUWAHATI: Manabendra Dev Ray, IPS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Information and Public Relations and Printing and Stationery Department and Director, Information and Public Relations, Assam is posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Information and Public Relations and Printing and Stationery Department and Director, Information and Public Relations, Assam as additional charge. In this regard, government of Assam has issued the notification, stated a press release.

