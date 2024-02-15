All Assam Electricity Consumers Association expresses discontent

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The members of the All Assam Electricity Consumers Association had gone to meet the Power Minister of Assam, Nandita Gorlosa on Monday afternoon to discuss several of their demands. But even after waiting for hours, the minister failed to meet them, triggering discontent among the representatives.

State convenor of the organisation, Ajoy Acharjee said, “ We have been protesting against the hike in the power tariff across the state as well as the usage of prepaid smart meters in the state. We had called for a public meeting in Guwahati highlighting these problems on 29 December 2023 and managed to collect signatures of 3 lakh consumers supporting our demands. We submitted a memorandum to the CM along with the signatures, after which the Minister of Power had called us for a meeting.”

“Accordingly, a four-member delegation went to meet the minister. But she kept them waiting for more than 3 hours citing multiple issues and at 7 PM some of her office staff came and informed us that the minister won’t be able to meet us. This is very disheartening. We will continue to protest against the injustice and demand the immediate interference of the Chief Minister regarding this matter,” he added.

Also read: Assam CM instructs installation of prepaid electricity meters in all government quarters