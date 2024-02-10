Assam Cabinet Gears Up for Key Discussion on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

GUWAHATI: In a pivotal development, the Assam cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to deliberate on the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a crucial meeting scheduled for Saturday, February 10. Alongside the UCC, the cabinet will also address the upcoming state budget, which is slated to be presented in the legislative assembly.

The UCC has been a topic of heated debate across the nation, with the recently BJP-ruled Uttarakhand making history by passing the UCC bill. However, Assam aims to forge its own path by tailoring the legislation to suit the unique demographics of the state.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah emphasized the pressing need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state. "Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is much needed for Assam. The state cabinet meeting will discuss the UCC," Baruah stated, highlighting the significance of the impending deliberations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing concerns about the UCC's potential impact on tribal communities, assured that the bill drafted for Assam would incorporate necessary modifications. One key distinction is the exclusion of tribals from the UCC's norms. Sarma stressed the importance of acknowledging and respecting Assam's cultural diversity by implementing an Assam-centric approach to the legislation.

"We are already fighting child marriage and polygamy. So the uniform civil code bill for Assam will include some tweaks," stated CM Sarma. These adjustments aim to address specific social issues prevalent in the state while ensuring that the UCC aligns with the cultural ethos of Assam.

The forthcoming discussion on the UCC in Assam signifies the state's commitment to upholding the principles of justice and equality while taking into account its unique socio-cultural landscape. As the first state in India to pass the UCC bill, Uttarakhand set a precedent, and now, Assam seeks to follow suit, with a approach that reflects the diversity and traditions of the state. The outcome of the cabinet meeting is anticipated to shape the trajectory of legal reforms in Assam, offering a model that other states may consider in their pursuit of a Uniform Civil Code.