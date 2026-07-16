All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association demands Release of DA Arrears

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) has demanded the immediate release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears and sought clarification over Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reported statement in the Assam Legislative Assembly that the “new generation” of employees does not want the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

In a statement, AAGNPSEA president Achyutananda Hazarika and general secretary Apurba Sarma thanked legislators, including Akhil Gogoi and Padma Hazarika, for raising the issues of pending DA and OPS during the ongoing Assembly session.

The association asserted that DA is not a concession or financial favour from the government but a legitimate component of employees’ salaries, intended to offset inflation and rising living costs. It argued that withholding DA since January has effectively reduced employees’ real income and urged the government to release all pending arrears without further delay.

AAGNPSEA also expressed concern over the Chief Minister’s reported remarks that the younger generation of the Karmachari Parishad does not support the restoration of OPS. The association called on the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) to publicly clarify its stand on the issue.

The organisation maintained that any claim regarding employees’ views on OPS should be verified through a transparent, impartial and credible referendum among government employees rather than through general statements or assumptions. It said decisions affecting employees’ retirement security must reflect the genuine mandate of the workforce.

Reiterating its demands, AAGNPSEA called for the immediate payment of pending DA arrears and the restoration of the OPS for all government employees. The association also warned that it would intensify its democratic agitation in the coming days if its demands remain unaddressed.

Also Read: Assam: Release arrears DA from Jan 2026, appeals SAKP