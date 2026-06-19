Assam: Release arrears DA from Jan 2026, appeals SAKP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sodou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that the recently announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees is implemented with effect from January 2026 and that the arrears are paid in a single installment. In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister on Thursday, the SAKP welcomed the Assam Cabinet's decision of June 6 to enhance DA by 2%, bringing state government employees and pensioners on par with their counterparts in the Central Government.

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