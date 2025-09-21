All Assam HoD Officers’ Association Mourns Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Heads of Departmental Officers’ Association has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

In a condolence message, the Association said that Zubeen Garg was the “artiste of the people, close to the heart of Assam and the Assamese community.” All office units under the Association paid tributes at their respective workplaces, offering prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The condolence statement was issued by Rupak Kumar Kalita, general secretary of the Association, on Saturday.

