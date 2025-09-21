Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions for Paying Tribute of Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the huge numbers of people expected to gather at different spots after Zubeen Garg's mortal remains arrive in the city early on Sunday and pay tribute to him at Sarusajai stadium, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, has issued a traffic advisory.

The advisory stated that Zubeen Garg's mortal remains will be placed at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for offering tributes by the public at large.

Due to his immense popularity, a huge gathering of fans and followers are expected to flock to LGBI Airport, on the route, his residence at Bhagaduttapur and the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai. In view of the above, the following traffic regulations have been made by Guwahati Traffic Police for smooth flow of traffic during this period:

1. Plying of all types of commercial goods-carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 from 6 AM to 11 PM on September 21, 2025, until further orders.

2. The people coming for paying homage at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex will alight at Rongmon Point on NH-27, and they will enter inside the complex via Gate No. 1A. After paying homage, they will exit via Gate No. 3, from where they may either take the Naamghar Path, Gorolia or Holi Gogoi Path for going towards NH-27/Service Road. There will be No Entry for vehicles inside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. The essential/emergency/media (DSNG) vehicles will enter via Gate No. 1C and park in front of the Indoor Stadium of the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

3. The service road of NH-27, from Lokhra underbridge to Nalapara, in front of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, will be a No Vehicle Plying Zone.

4. This restriction will not hamper, in any way, the movement of emergency vehicles like fire tenders, ambulances, life-saving drugs, vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, school buses, local residents, etc.

As no vehicle will be allowed to be parked inside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, parking places have been earmarked for the public coming from the Khanapara side or the Jalukbari side.

