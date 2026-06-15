All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) announces 70% hike in passenger transport fares from July 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) has announced a 70 per cent increase in passenger transport fares across Assam with effect from July 1, citing the sharp rise in fuel prices and escalating operational costs faced by transport operators.

The association has submitted a memorandum to the Assam Transport Commissioner seeking relief from the mounting financial burden caused by continuous increases in diesel prices and the overall rise in the cost of living.

According to AAMTA, commercial vehicle fares were last revised in November 2011 when the Assam Transport Department approved a 25 per cent fare hike. At that time, diesel was priced at around Rs 66 per litre. Transport operators claimed that despite rising inflation, maintenance costs, spare parts prices, insurance premiums and fuel expenses, they had continued operations without any major revision in fares for nearly 15 years.

Under the revised fare structure proposed by the association, the minimum bus fare will increase to Rs 20 from July 1.

AAMTA representatives stated that the fare revision has become necessary to ensure the sustainability of passenger transport services and to help operators cope with increasing operational expenses. The announcement, however, has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with many commuters expressing concern over the additional burden on their daily expenses.

“I travel by bus every day from Beltola to Paltan Bazar for work. The increase in fares will directly affect our monthly budget. While we understand that fuel prices have gone up, the government should find a balanced solution so that ordinary passengers are not burdened,” said Ranjit Sharma, a private sector employee in Guwahati.

Another commuter, college student Priyanka Das, said, “For students and low-income families, even a small increase in transport costs makes a difference. If fares are being increased, authorities should also ensure better services, timely buses and improved passenger safety.” Transport operators, meanwhile, maintained that the proposed fare revision is essential to sustain services and prevent further financial strain on the sector.

The concerned authorities are expected to take up the proposal for consideration ahead of its proposed implementation date.

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