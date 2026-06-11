Barhampur: Tea Garden Students expressed gratitude for Free Transport Scheme

Guwhati: School Students from tea garden communities in Barhampur have expressed their gratitude after the Assam Government’s decision to provide free transportation facilities to schoolchildren up to tenth standard.



The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of students from economically weaker families who often face difficulties travelling to and from school. Under the scheme, buses will be provided to ensure that students can attend classes regularly without worrying about transportation expenses.

Many students and parents welcomed the move, stating that the cost of daily travel had become a financial burden for numerous households. It was noted that several students were often unable to afford transport costs, which sometimes affected their children's attendance and access to education.

Students thanked the Assam Government for introducing the bus facility, saying it would make their journey to school safer, easier and more reliable. They expressed hope that the scheme would encourage more children to continue their education and reduce the risk of dropouts due to financial constraints.

Teachers and parents also praised the initiative, describing it as a significant step towards improving educational opportunities for students from tea garden areas and ensuring that financial hardship does not become a barrier to education.