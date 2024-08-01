All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union demand re-appointment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union moved to the Chief Minister of Assam for re-appointment. In a letter, addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam, they said that they were dismissed without any advance notice by the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). They have appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam for re-appointment.

The Siksha Karmi, in the letter, said, “We have been teaching for 2–6 years under SSA and have received a limited remuneration of Rs 1,000 per month. Many Siksha Karmi have already crossed their age limit for jobs, and others are on the verge of crossing that limit. We have completed the DElEd as recommended by SSA.” They urged the Chief Minister to consider their plea for re-appointment.

Also read: Assam: Samagra Shiksha, Assam rescheduled Gunotsav, 2025 (sentinelassam.com)