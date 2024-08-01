Assam: Samagra Shiksha, Assam rescheduled Gunotsav, 2025

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) rescheduled the Gunotsav, 2025. Earlier, the Gunotsav, 2025 was scheduled to be held from January 6, 2025, to February 9, 2025. Now, it is rescheduled to be held from January 6, 2025, to February 7, 2025.

The six-round Gunotsav will be held in three phases. In phase one, the date of the self evaluation is January 6, 2025. The dates of the external evaluation are January 7, January 8, and January 9 of the year 2025. It will cover 11 districts, namely Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Southsalmara-Mankachar, and Udalguri.

Similarly, in phase two, the date of the self evaluation is January 17, 2025. The dates of the external evaluation are January 20, January 21, and January 22 of the year 2025. It will cover 14 districts, namely Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Westkarbi Anglong.

In phase three, the date of the self evaluation is February 4, 2025. The dates of external evaluation are February 5, February 6, and February 7 of the year 2025. It will cover 10 districts, namely Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, and Majuli.

Also Read: Assam: State Education Department to hold Gunotsav 2025 from Jan 6 to Feb 8 (sentinelassam.com)