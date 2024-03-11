All-Assam Students Union, 30 bodies stage hunger strike opposing CAA in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All-Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other organisations organised a 12-hour hunger strike at all district headquarters in the state. The protest, which commenced at 6 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m., aimed to voice opposition against the proposed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

AASU and the 30 other organisations issued a stern warning to both the central and state governments regarding the proposed implementation of the act, emphasising their commitment to democratic protest and legal recourse.

Utpal Sarma, President of AASU, said that the protests and legal battles would persist until their demands were met. Sankor Jyoti Baruah, the General Secretary of AASU, highlighted that if the rules outlined in the CAA are enforced, AASU and the 30 participating organizations would burn copies of the act. Additionally, a torch rally is planned for the following day to further amplify their opposition.

