All Assam Students’ Union, ethnic groups paid tribute to martyrs of CAA movement in Doomdooma

DOOMDOOMA,: Activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 ethnic groups paid tribute to five martyrs of the CAA movement at Gandhi Chowk in Doomdooma town on Friday evening. Leading social worker and former President of Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah lit the ceremonial lamp in front of the portraits of five martyrs. The programme was attended by secretary, Tinsukia District Students Union (TZSU) Pratim Neog, President, Doomdooma Regional Students Union (DRSU) President Biraj Gohain, Secretary (DRSU) Samujjal Bora Sonowal, President, AJYCP, Doomdooma Anchalik Kalyan Moran and others. Later Pratim Neog, TZSU said the ‘CAA’ will not be allowed to be enforced in Assam under any circumstances.

