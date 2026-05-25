All Assam Students’ Union Announces Financial Support for UPSC Preliminary Qualifiers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday announced a one-time financial assistance scheme aimed at supporting aspirants from Assam preparing for the later stages of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said nearly 25 candidates who successfully clear the UPSC Preliminary Examination would receive financial support of Rs 50,000 each to assist with preparations for the Mains examination and interview process.

He said the assistance would help candidates meet expenses related to preparation, including test series and mock interview sessions.

The support will be provided through AASU’s “Pratyasha” initiative, which was launched in 2025 to offer financial and logistical aid to candidates progressing beyond the preliminary stage of the civil services examination.

Sarma stated that the initiative had been introduced with the objective of creating stronger support systems for deserving candidates and encouraging the development of future administrators from Assam.

Earlier, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya had announced that 40 youths from the Northeast, including 26 from Assam and 14 from other Northeastern states, would undergo coaching at NEXT IAS in Delhi.

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